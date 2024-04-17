Legendary name recounts his time in WWE, discusses John Cena and calls Vince McMahon a "sc*mbag"

A wrestling icon recently opened up about his time working for WWE under Vince McMahon's regime.

When the Stamford-based promotion revived Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 2006, one of the legendary names they signed for the new brand was Sabu. However, the hardcore legend's run with the company was short-lived.

Speaking about his stint with WWE between 2006 to 2007 during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, Sabu touched on his Extreme Rules Lumberjack match against John Cena at the Vengeance Premium Live Event in 2006. The bout was for Cena's WWE Championship:

"I gave him [John Cena] a black eye and he was p*ssed about that. I gave him a black eye by accident. Cena was upset because he couldn’t do his movie for a month," recalled Sabu.

The movie Sabu was referring to was the 2006 feature film The Marine, which marked Cena's debut in Hollywood. Moving on to the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the ECW icon gave him props for making many wrestlers rich, but claimed that Vince was never a good person:

"Vince is a sc*mbag. I knew that, but he made a lot of guys rich. I give him credit for that, but he's a sc*mbag. So is Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis]," said Sabu. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Sabu was released in May 2007 by the sports entertainment giant. He has since worked for TNA and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Sabu is skeptical about potential WWE Hall of Fame induction

Sabu is renowned for his work in the wrestling business, but not in Vince McMahon's promotion necessarily. Although, during his brief stint in the pro-wrestling juggernaut, fans did see him compete against top stars such as Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and The Big Show, among others.

When asked in the aforementioned interview whether Sabu believes he will get inducted into the Hall of Fame at some point down the line, he did not say no, but then clarified:

"Well, I think eventually, probably. A true artist isn’t recognized until he’s dead, like Rembrandt and those guys. Nobody gave a f**k about them when they were alive. I’ll probably get in there when I’m dead."

The ECW program itself had drastically changed after 2007, as it was relegated to a B-show over company staples SmackDown and RAW. By 2010, the Stamford-based promotion had retired the brand.

Despite not being a fan of how things run in WWE, Sabu disclosed last year that if possible, he would like to end his career with an in-ring performance against Brock Lesnar.

