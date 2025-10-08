  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Legendary WWE team set for first title match in 10+ years

Legendary WWE team set for first title match in 10+ years

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 08, 2025 00:58 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: WWE.com)

A legendary WWE tag team is set for its first title match in over 10 years. They will face their longtime rivals

Ad

Dudley Boyz are one of the most popular tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They have wrestled for almost every major promotion under the sun and have won tag titles everywhere they went. Currently, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are getting ready to face the Hardy Boyz at Bound For Glory this year in what could be their final showdown against each other.

Tonight at NXT Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy were set to compete against Darkstate in a title vs. title match. Given that Bubba and D-Von are scheduled to face them soon for the TNA World Tag Team Titles, they were seated in the front row next to TNA President Carlos Silva. Matt and Jeff came out on top in their match against Darkstate. With this win, the Dudley Boyz will face The Hardy Boyz for both titles now. This will be their first televised WWE title match in ten years. Their last televised WWE title bout took place at Hell in a Cell 2015 when they faced The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

WWE has a stacked card planned for NXT Showdown

As tensions started to escalate between NXT and TNA Wrestling over the past few weeks, NXT GM Ava and TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, announced Showdown, where the best from both companies will face each.

Therefore, two Survivor Series-style matches were announced - one for the men and one for the women. Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne will represent team NXT, while Mike Santana, Moose, Frankie Kazarian, and Leon Slater will represent TNA. Joe Hendry was announced as the special guest referee for the match. On the women's side, Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice will represent the black and silver brand, while Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade represent TNA. Jordynne Grace was named the special guest referee for this match.

Ad

Apart from this, Ethan Page will also defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali.

It remains to be seen which brand will emerge as the superior one tonight on NXT Showdown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications