Legendary WWE team set for first title match in 10+ years

A legendary WWE tag team is set for its first title match in over 10 years. They will face their longtime rivalsDudley Boyz are one of the most popular tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They have wrestled for almost every major promotion under the sun and have won tag titles everywhere they went. Currently, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are getting ready to face the Hardy Boyz at Bound For Glory this year in what could be their final showdown against each other.Tonight at NXT Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy were set to compete against Darkstate in a title vs. title match. Given that Bubba and D-Von are scheduled to face them soon for the TNA World Tag Team Titles, they were seated in the front row next to TNA President Carlos Silva. Matt and Jeff came out on top in their match against Darkstate. With this win, the Dudley Boyz will face The Hardy Boyz for both titles now. This will be their first televised WWE title match in ten years. Their last televised WWE title bout took place at Hell in a Cell 2015 when they faced The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Titles.WWE has a stacked card planned for NXT ShowdownAs tensions started to escalate between NXT and TNA Wrestling over the past few weeks, NXT GM Ava and TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, announced Showdown, where the best from both companies will face each.Therefore, two Survivor Series-style matches were announced - one for the men and one for the women. Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne will represent team NXT, while Mike Santana, Moose, Frankie Kazarian, and Leon Slater will represent TNA. Joe Hendry was announced as the special guest referee for the match. On the women's side, Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice will represent the black and silver brand, while Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade represent TNA. Jordynne Grace was named the special guest referee for this match.Apart from this, Ethan Page will also defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali.It remains to be seen which brand will emerge as the superior one tonight on NXT Showdown.