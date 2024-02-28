"Let them go to AEW," "Triple H has given up on them" - WWE fans react to popular act's current run on RAW

WWE is heading to Philadelphia to host one of the biggest events in the company's history. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Triple H's booking of a popular act on the main roster after their recent loss on Monday Night RAW.

Last year, The New Day joined Monday Night RAW under Triple H's regime after the annual WWE Draft. The duo had a short stint on the developmental brand as the NXT Tag Team Champions under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Lately, the two stars have been feuding with Imperium on the red brand.

On the recent episode of RAW, the duo lost a Street Fight against Imperium. While fans enjoyed the match and praised both teams, many reacted to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' run as a tag team in the promotion under Triple H's regime. Moreover, fans feel the duo haven't been booked well on the roster.

Check out some reactions below:

Back in 2016, The New Day was the longest-reigning tag team champions in the promotion's history. However, the team's booking has upset fans as many want to see the duo back on top as one of the most entertaining acts. It will be interesting to see what the former tag team champions will do next on the red brand.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston recalls losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar

In 2019, Kofi Kingston had a separate run on SmackDown as a singles performer heading into WrestleMania 35. The star went after Daniel Bryan and defeated him to capture the WWE Championship. However, the reign ended controversially when Brock Lesnar won it in a few minutes.

Unfortunately, Kingston hasn't completely recovered from that loss and returned to the tag team division. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm of SEScoops, the former WWE Champion spoke about his match and loss to The Beast Incarnate on Friday Night SmackDown:

"There's two lines of thought on it. One, I don't get paid by the hour, so that is probably the most amount of money that I've made in the least amount of time on the roster. But obviously, when you have a WWE Championship match, especially with what it meant to win that title, I would've loved for it to have lasted longer and I would've loved to beat Brock Lesnar, but of course, I came up short."

It will be interesting to see what the duo does next on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on The New Day's current run?