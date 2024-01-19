"LET HER WIN THE RUMBLE TRIPLE H" - WWE Universe convinced 34-year-old star's impending turn will "hit like crack"

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, convinced that a 34-year-old star's 2024 will be one of the best years of her career. The name in question is Bayley.

The Role Model is currently in a feud with Bianca Belair. The duo have locked horns against each other on several occasions throughout their WWE careers. The two superstars competed on last week's edition of SmackDown as well, where Belair reigned supreme. The Damage CTRL member recently compared her rivalry with The EST to the legendary feud between Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bayley said that 2024 will be a huge year for her career and will define her and what she has brought to the wrestling industry.

WrestleOps' official Twitter handle recently posted The Role Model's statement, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan asked Triple H to let Bayley win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Expand Tweet

One fan believed Bayley's Rumble win would be one of the best.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believed this year will go down in the history books for The Role Model.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that The Damage CTRL member will win the Rumble this year.

Expand Tweet

One Twitter user believed Bayley would win a title at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

A fan agreed with Bayley's comments.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans wanted to see The Role Model win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan said they cannot wait to see Bayley as a babyface this year.

Expand Tweet

What 2024 has in store for Bayley remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bayley said she wanted to accomplish more things with Damage CTRL

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Bayley said that being a part of Damage CTRL has given her a lot of goals to accomplish, and she will make sure she gets all of them done.

“Damage CTRL, it’s worked out for the best for all of us. And there is still more we can do together. I’m very proud of my body of work. I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do. And once you accomplish a goal, it adds another. Bringing in Damage-CTRL has given me more goals. I haven’t done everything yet. In my opinion, there is still a lot left to get done and I have to make sure it gets done," Bayley said.

Some fans believe The Role Model will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. What WWE has planned for her future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Bayley as the next Women's World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here