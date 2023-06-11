"Let her do it please" - WWE Universe wants Rhea Ripley in a first-time-ever match against major champion

Rhea Ripley has been the talk of the town since she became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Recently, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins revealed he would like to face Mami, and fans are now pushing for a match between the two champions.

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day came after Seth Rollins, who won the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary came face-to-face with all members of the group, including Rhea Ripley. Last Monday, he successfully defended his title against Damian Priest.

Recently, Seth Rollins said he would like to defend his title against The Judgment Day, including Rhea Ripley. This led fans online to push a title match between Mami and The Visionary, as the stable is currently targeting the world champion on Monday Night RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

However, many do not support intergender matches and believe it is a thing of the past. Last year, Mami defeated Akira Tozawa on an episode of Monday Night RAW. It is highly unlikely that WWE will allow two of their biggest stars in an intergender match.

Rhea Ripley will reportedly receive a new WWE title similar to Seth Rollins' new title

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She ended up winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

During the Draft, Mami was moved to Monday Night RAW along with the blue brand's title. Fans wondered when the company would rectify its mistake after the champions switched brands with the title.

According to a recent report, Rhea Ripley will also receive a new championship belt that will be called the Women's World Heavyweight Championship. The belt will look similar to the Men's World Heavyweight Championship.

"New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts. World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap. WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts



World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap



WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterpartsWorld Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Asuka received the new WWE Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she was interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair, who received a title shot ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

The company will likely announce a similar presentation for Monday Night RAW, and Ripley will receive a new belt ahead of Money in the Bank in London.

