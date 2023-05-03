"Let's f***ing go" - Fans elated with 28-year-old's brand switch along with Gunther

WWE fans are ecstatic over the news that Samantha Irvin will be moving to Raw and will continue to do introductions for Gunther and Imperium.

Irvin was hired by WWE in April 2021 as a ring announcer and started her career in NXT. She also worked as a backstage interviewer before getting called up to the main roster. She was promoted to being SmackDown's ring announcer in January 2022.

According to the official results of the WWE Draft, Irvin will switch brands from SmackDown to Raw. She'll now be the ring announcer on Monday nights while Mike Rome moves to the blue brand.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



We will keep hearing her introduction of Gunther and Imperium 🏻 Samantha Irvin will be the announcer for Monday Night RAW.We will keep hearing her introduction of Gunther and Imperium Samantha Irvin will be the announcer for Monday Night RAW.We will keep hearing her introduction of Gunther and Imperium 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Si3ndcWGwZ

Samantha Irvin has become a fan-favorite due to her introductions for Imperium and Roman Reigns. Fans on social media were pretty pumped that Irvin would still do the intro for Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, who were all drafted to Raw.

One fan even tweeted:

"Let's f***ing go"

Here are other reactions and memes to the news of Samantha Irvin's move to Raw:

Liam Gillett @musicalykayfabe @WrestleClips @SamanthaTheBomb One of my favourite women in wwe her announcing is the best in wrestling today @WrestleClips @SamanthaTheBomb One of my favourite women in wwe her announcing is the best in wrestling today

Percy Mathers @matherspercy1 @WrestleClips @SamanthaTheBomb Man she is an amazing announcer!!! We feel it when she is announcing. Like feel it in our souls!!! Look at that effort!!!!! @WrestleClips @SamanthaTheBomb Man she is an amazing announcer!!! We feel it when she is announcing. Like feel it in our souls!!! Look at that effort!!!!!

Samantha Irvin will not just be moving to Raw with Imperium. She's also moving with her real-life fiance Ricochet, who was drafted to the red brand alongside Braun Strowman.

Gunther will have fresh feuds on Raw

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since June 10, 2022 after defeating Ricochet on SmackDown. He has defended his championship against some of the biggest names on the blue brand such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods.

Now that The Ring General is part of Monday Night Raw, he will have a fresh set of superstars to defend the Intercontinental title against. He can pull off a great match against superstars like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, Bronson Reed, Apollo Crews and Johnny Gargano.

Imperium can also start feuding with stables such as The Judgment Day on Raw. Gunther chopping Dominik Mysterio non-stop will surely get a huge pop, while being face-to-face with Rhea Ripley will likely be talked about by the WWE Universe.

Who would you like to see The Ring General face on Raw? Share your answers in the comments section below.

