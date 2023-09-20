"Let's figure out a way to fire him," "He's just buttering up Ari"- WWE fans reacts to Vince McMahon addressing Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel as his boss 

Fans can't keep calm after Vince McMahon reportedly referred to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel as his boss in a recent backstage meeting in WWE.

In April this year, the 78-year-old veteran announced that Endeavor Group would acquire the global juggernaut in a multi-billion dollar agreement. The deal finally came to fruition a few days back on September 12, with WWE and UFC merging into a single entity called TKO Group under the leadership of Endeavor.

As per a recent report by Fightful Select, during a staff meeting between Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and other officials, McMahon referred to Emanuel as his boss during a speech.

While the Endeavor CEO is technically Vince's new boss, the latter has been on the top for many decades now, and to see him referring to someone else as boss has got the fans talking. As soon as the report became public, many stormed to social media to share their thoughts on how Vince McMahon addressed Emanuel.

One fan went as far as to say that since McMahon had acknowledged Ari Emanuel as his boss, the latter must fire the former from the promotion.

A few other Twitter users mentioned that Vince McMahon was merely trying to please Ari Emanuel with his words. Check it out below:

Vince McMahon wants to live until the age of 120, according to WWE legend Kurt Angle

Appearing on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Kurt Angle recalled the time when Vince McMahon told him he intended to live until the age of 120. The Olympic gold medallist also revealed that McMahon told him about his intentions of not letting go of WWE's control until his last breath.

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands," said McMahon.

With McMahon being a member of TKO's Board of Directors, it remains to be seen just how involved he would be in WWE's day-to-day operations.

What do you make of the rumors of Vince McMahon referring to Ari Emanuel as his boss? Sound off in the comments section below.