"Let's keep building this legacy" - 34-year-old champion celebrates milestone in WWE

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair celebrated seven years with WWE this week and vowed to continue building her legacy in the company.

The EST has been the RAW Women's Champion for a year now after winning the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a shot at the title. The Empress of Tomorrow gave Belair everything she could handle at WrestleMania 39, but it still wasn't enough.

There doesn't seem to be an end in sight to Belair's dominance in the company. The RAW Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to celebrate seven years with the company and three years on the main roster.

In a photo, Bianca Belair showcased memorabilia during her time in the company and also showed off the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title, which she won at WrestleMania 37.

"This week hit 7 years of being in @wwe; 3 years on Main Roster! April 11, 2016. Missing a few, but so much has happened so quickly & I am so grateful! WWE changed my WHOLE life! What we do here as individuals & as a roster is so special! Let’s keep building this legacy! #ESTofWWE," tweeted Bianca Belair.

Check out the tweet below:

Bianca Belair claims WWE Superstar is the complete package

The EST recently claimed that fellow superstar Shayna Baszler is a complete package.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey won the Women's Showcase Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 39 but haven't been seen since. Shayna Baszler was dominant in NXT but hasn't had as much success on WWE's main roster.

During an interview on The Masked Man Show, The EST praised The Queen of Spades and noted that she has learned a lot from the two-time NXT Women's Champion.

"I learned a whole lot from Shayna […] [She’s] like a complete package. She brings the physical part. She’s great on the mic. She’s great with personality. Honestly, my mama, one of her favorites is Shayna Baszler. She loves Shayna[…] I learned a lot from her just being in the ring with her […] That match was very important for me to build the confidence of, like, no, you belong here." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Belair will next face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY as she won a Triple Threat match this past Monday to earn a title shot. It remains to be seen when the bout will take place.

