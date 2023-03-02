"Let’s run this match back" - Wrestling world wants Brock Lesnar to face 3-time WWE Champion in an epic showdown

The wrestling world has reacted to the potential idea of a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Sheamus.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior called out Lesnar for another mega collision. The two men previously crossed paths at a house show back in 2016.

In reaction to the same, much of the WWE Universe expressed their interest in a match between Sheamus and Lesnar on television. Fans also claimed it would be a better match than the upcoming clash between Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Squeeps @SqueepsTheGod @WWESheamus I've been asking for this for soooo long.. 2 agile big guys that could put on a hell of a good match. Y'all deserve 20 minutes for the slot too @WWESheamus I've been asking for this for soooo long.. 2 agile big guys that could put on a hell of a good match. Y'all deserve 20 minutes for the slot too

Meghan @Meghan_Wooden @WWESheamus I need to go back and rewatch some of your old matches. I didn't like you as much then as I do now. @WWESheamus I need to go back and rewatch some of your old matches. I didn't like you as much then as I do now.

Kennedy Goodman @PinnacleEnder @WWESheamus Shame we haven’t seen this match on tv. It’s a match I’ve been waiting years to see @WWESheamus Shame we haven’t seen this match on tv. It’s a match I’ve been waiting years to see

⚡️Big Time Banx⚡️ @BengalsBoyLu @WWESheamus Man this would be like 2 trains running directly into each other @WWESheamus Man this would be like 2 trains running directly into each other

Dennis Poly @poly225 Sheamus @WWESheamus

“The Banger To End All Bangers!”

#sheamusvbrock #takemymoney #banger



Run this back, go large, call it…“The Banger To End All Bangers!” Run this back, go large, call it… “The Banger To End All Bangers!”#sheamusvbrock #takemymoney #banger https://t.co/wqWnuccV5u Let’s run it back sheamus vs Brock take my money bro where do I sign banger match let’s get lesnar and sheamus together for match make it happen twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta… Let’s run it back sheamus vs Brock take my money bro where do I sign banger match let’s get lesnar and sheamus together for match make it happen twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta…

2022 was a massive year for Sheamus. Despite being unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship, he stole the show with Gunther when the duo collided at Clash at the Castle in the UK.

The Irishman has clarified that his goal is to capture the Intercontinental Title, and fans can expect him to go after the title at WrestleMania 39.

Vince Russo criticized Brock Lesnar and MVP's segment

Vince Russo recently criticized Brock Lesnar's segment with MVP from this past episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he questioned why Omos didn't save MVP after The Beast Incarnate attacked him.

Russo said:

"Corny, campy, and stupid. Those are the three words I have." Russo continued, "You just talked about illogical. What have we been watching for the last four weeks? We've been watching the last four weeks, these secret meetings with Hurt Business in the back. We know MVP is managing Omos. We know he's trying to get back in the good graces of Lashley. And with all that being said, nobody comes to his aid."

Rohan @Rohan5640 Brock Lesnar accepts the challenge of MVP

Brock Lesnar accepts the challenge of MVPhttps://t.co/aI1nFPlleC

Lesnar, who is on the back of a controversial loss to Bobby Lashley, will face Omos at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Sheamus shortly? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes