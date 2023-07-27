"Let him stay retired," "He’s a shell of his former self" - WWE fans don’t want to see 10-time champion return to the ring

WWE fans have seen many former stars return to the ring in recent years. However, several fans do not want to see 10-time champion Batista return for a final match.

The 54-year-old joined WWE in 2000 and rose to prominence as part of Evolution in 2003. He was known as the powerhouse of the group and worked extremely well with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton for several years.

As a solo star, Batista reached new heights of success after winning the 2005 Royal Rumble. He became a six-time world champion in the company and worked on several big rivalries.

Just like The Rock and John Cena, Batista made a big name for himself in the world of Hollywood. After a long hiatus, he returned to the ring for a final rivalry with Triple H before hanging up his boots.

A fan on Twitter recently asked who they would want to see Batista face in WWE or AEW if he made a return to the ring.

"You get to bring Batista back for ONE match. It can be against anyone on the WWE/AEW roster. Who are you choosing and why?" fan tweeted.

A WWE fan asked the question

Many fans pitched the names of Brock Lesnar, Gunther, and Bron Breakker. However, most said that it’s better that he stays away from the ring and focuses on his acting career.

"he retired. let him stay retired," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #1

"Leave him retired. These guys that come back generally get people expecting to see that same guy in their prime. Example? CM Punk. He’s a shell of his former self but can still get over with his mic skills and his past glory," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #2

"A 50 plus year old Dave? He doesn't even want to take his shirt off to play Drax anymore. I'm good," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #3

"No one. He’s happily retired. Thanks for asking tho," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #4

"Literally no one. He can be GM and go against another GM otherwise let him enjoy his movie career," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #5

"He wasn't that great the first time around so I wouldn't bother," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #6

The Animal is now 54 years old and way past his prime. Additionally, he is one of the leading men in Hollywood from WWE today who struggles to find time to work extended rivalries in the squared circle.

A former WWE Champion has shown his interest in facing Batista

Many WWE Superstars would want to face Batista if he returns to the ring. He is still one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and he could give a rub to any star in the company.

Bobby Lashley is one of the men who want to face The Animal in the ring. Speaking on the Perform Podcast, the former WWE Champion stated that he would love to face Batista someday.

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

A rivalry between the two powerhouses would be incredible. The All Mighty is one of the strongest men in the company today, and he could give Batista a run for his money if he gets a chance to compete against him down the line.

Who do you think Batista should face if he returns to the wrestling ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023