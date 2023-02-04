"Let it be a WrestleMania 20" - WWE Universe go berserk as they want Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair to become a Triple Threat match

Last week, Rhea Ripley made history when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at Number 1 and won the match. She punched her ticket to the Biggest Show of the Year against The Queen. However, the WWE Universe wants the bout to become a Triple Threat match with the addition of Liv Morgan.
After spending half a year on the sidelines, Rhea Ripley began her reign of terror on RAW alongside The Judgment Day. Last week, The Nightmare set a record as she spent over an hour in the Rumble match and went on to win the melee and secure a spot at WrestleMania 39.
Regardless of Ripley winning the match, she shares the record for the most amount of time spent alongside Liv Morgan, who was the runner-up of the match. WWE Universe believes the former SmackDown Women's Champion has unresolved issues with Ripley and Flair, which is why the WrestleMania bout should become a Triple Threat match:
It will be interesting to see if WWE recreates the situation with WrestleMania 20, 24. 30, 35, and 37, where they end up adding another superstar to a title match alongside the Royal Rumble winner.
Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair are Rhea Ripley's former rivals from WWE RAW
In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she went on to face Rhea Ripley, who was working for the developmental brand at the time and was the NXT Women's Champion.
The Queen defeated The Nightmare at WrestleMania 36, where she won the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career. Nearly a year later, Rhea Ripley joined the red brand where they also feuded for the RAW Women's Championship.
Last year, Liv Morgan formed a partnership with The Nightmare after Ripley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. Later, Ripley turned on Liv Morgan after WrestleMania 38.
The two superstars feuded for a while and continued their rivalry when Ripley joined The Judgment Day under Edge's tutelage. However, Morgan ended up winning the Money in the Bank contract and moved to SmackDown.
Do you think Liv Morgan should be added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.
