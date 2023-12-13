"Lets not rehash old WWE storylines," "Please don't do that" - Fans react to potential AEW move for Dolph Ziggler

Fans have reacted to potential creative pitches for former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler if he were to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Dolph Ziggler had a remarkable career as a superstar. He signed with the company in 2004 and spent 19 years in the promotion before he was released in September. The Titanland also released a bunch of talent following the merger with Endeavor to form the new entertainment company TKO Group Holdings earlier this year.

WrestlePurists on X/Twitter posted a message today stating that sources within AEW have told them that many wrestlers are pushing for the company to sign Nic Nemeth (Ziggler).

The report added that one of the creative pitches for Nemeth in AEW was for CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) to be his manager. Ziggler and Lana were presented as an on-screen couple in WWE in 2015.

Wrestling fans had an overwhelmingly negative reaction to the rumored creative pitch for Nic Nemeth in AEW. Many fans claimed that they had no interest in AEW rehashing WWE storylines from the past. Perry debuted in AEW at All Out 2023 earlier this year.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 makes bold prediction about Dolph Ziggler's future

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be in store for the best years of his career following his departure from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Ziggler as an athlete and said the veteran could have a few years left in the tank to do something incredible. The former IMPACT Wrestling star claimed that The Showoff could potentially present the best work of his career outside of the company.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw […] If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [From 29:57 – 30:36]

You can check out the video below:

The 43-year-old has already announced his first match outside of WWE for next year in Puerto Rico. Only time will tell if Dolph Ziggler signs with All Elite Wrestling in the months ahead.

