"Life’s not fair" - Roman Reigns hilariously reacts to video of a young WWE fan getting angry at him for beating Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has reacted to a video of a young WWE fan getting angry after his win over Cody Rhodes.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, much to the surprise of many.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns sent a message to a young WWE fan who wasn't pleased with his father celebrating The Tribal Chief's win.

"Helping fathers teach life lessons all around the world. Life’s not fair... AND STILL!" wrote Reigns.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet:

Roman Reigns' family member Lance Anoa'i sent a message after WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns' family member Lance Anoa'i recently took to social media to send a message to The Bloodline.

Following the faction's success at WrestleMania 39, Lance claimed on Twitter that the Anoa'i clan is the greatest wrestling family and he was proud to be a part of it.

He even claimed that Solo Sikoa is ready to be a "top guy", whereas Reigns is on another level right now. Anoa'i wrote:

"To be apart of the greatest wrestling Family ever just makes me PROUD. 4 members apart of both nights main event of @WrestleMania Greatest Tag team Champions ever @WWEUso! @WWESoloSikoa my man is ready to be a top guy and then @WWERomanReigns he is just on another level!"

With his win at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief is guaranteed to surpass the 1,000-day mark as Universal Champion.

Unfortunately for Jimmy and Jey Uso, their historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In the main event of Night 1, The Usos lost to the newly-crowned champions in an incredible tag team match.

Who should Reigns' next title challenger be? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes