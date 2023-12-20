"Like Brock Lesnar, but better," "World Champion material" - 29-year-old WWE star's insane display on RAW stuns fans

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to an incredible performance from a 29-year-old wrestler on the latest edition of RAW. The name in question is Julius Creed.

Julius is in a tag team alongside his real-life brother Brutus Creed. They are collectively known as the Creed Brothers. On the latest episode of the red show, the duo locked horns with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Although the upstarts failed to secure the title, fans were left in awe of their performance and athleticism inside the ring.

A fan recently posted a clip from the match where Julius Creed can be seen displaying his incredible strength and agility. Many Twitter users quickly noticed the post and started commenting on it.

While one fan believed Julius looked like a better version of Brock Lesnar, others praised his remarkable in-ring abilities.

Bill Apter believes The Creed Brothers should have won the tag team titles from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he was shocked to see the Creed Brothers lose against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer added that Julius and Brutus were among the best in-ring performers today.

"I just wanna mention that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners (...) Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous," Bill Apter said.

Fans believe Julius and Brutus might split up soon because of the praise the former is getting over his real-life brother. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for their future.

Do you want to see the Creed Brothers as singles stars in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.