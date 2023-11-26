"Literal cinema!" - WWE fans convinced CM Punk's return will kick off "generational" feud following Survivor Series WarGames

Survivor Series WarGames featured the return of CM Punk to WWE, and one particular star wasn’t too happy seeing The Best in the World back. Fans quickly took to social media to discuss how the return could kick off a rivalry for the ages.

Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series as the final entrant in the men’s WarGames match. He helped Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Following the big win, fans saw CM Punk return to WWE. Not a word was said by The Best in the World as the show went off air following his return.

Fans shared multiple angles of a spot that took place after Survivor Series went off the air. It showed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins being visibly upset at Punk’s return and trying to get his hands on the returning superstar.

While the entire thing could be a work, fans were quick to take to social media to discuss the angle. Many pointed out that they had real-life heat, and it could lead to one of the best on-screen rivalries in WWE.

It must be noted that CM Punk left the Stamford-based company on bad terms nearly a decade ago. His return is still one of the top stories to come out of the Premium Live Event.

There are some new and old rivalries he could enter to kickstart his journey in the company again.

CM Punk's return was kept a big secret by WWE before Survivor Series WarGames

Randy Orton was announced as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes on the episode of RAW before Survivor Series. The company announced to ensure that fans wouldn’t think CM Punk is returning for the match and teaming up with the babyfaces.

Triple H did a phenomenal job at keeping Punk’s return a secret. It was reported many times that no one was aware whether The Best in the World was returning or not.

He came out in the final moments of the show, surprising many in the WWE Universe. Now, it is up to the creative team to use his return well and ensure that everyone gets a payoff out of it.

