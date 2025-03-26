Bianca Belair does not have a worry in the world for a whole week. Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion Iyo Sky square off next week with a massive WrestleMania stipulation.

As Ripley and Sky compete to determine who will walk into the Show of Shows with the title and face Belair, the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner has vacationed at the Sky Lagoon in Iceland. She did a photo dump on Instagram, which garnered many views from her colleagues, including Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss.

Check out the reactions to this post below:

Reactions to Bianca Belair's Instagram post

For weeks on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley did not let things slide after Iyo Sky defeated her with inadvertent assistance from The EST. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has finally decided to settle things once and for all, giving Ripley a rematch next week at The O2 in London.

Is WWE ultimately going to go with Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley as the WrestleMania 41 headliner?

After Bianca Belair scored the win inside the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley confronted her. This was widely believed to be the WrestleMania 41 headliner for the Women's World Championship. However, Iyo Sky surprised the fans when she entered the picture.

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter predicted that the upcoming rematch was booked so that WWE could revert to the teased singles bout between Belair and Ripley. Although Apter believes Iyo Sky is a phenomenal athlete, her shortcomings may force the company to make a lineup change:

"As talented as IYO SKY is, she doesn't have that billboard power that Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley has. My prediction is that Rhea wins next week, and goes to WrestleMania against Bianca," Bill Apter said.

Could The Eradicator regain the Women's World Title next week on RAW? If so, where does that leave Iyo Sky? With WrestleMania 41 over three weeks away, WWE's Creative team has some things to sort out.

