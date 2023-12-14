Liv Morgan, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and others react to Natalya's emotional reunion with absent WWE star

Many WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss, have reacted to Natalya's emotional post alongside injured star Sonya Deville.

On July 17, 2023, Sonya Deville, alongside her partner Chelsea Green, won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. On the following episode of SmackDown, the champions faced Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. During the bout, Deville suffered a torn ACL, sidelining her from in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

Natalya and Sonya Deville recently posted several photos together on their Instagram handles. The stars mentioned they had the best time surprising 500 kids with games and gifts at the new WWE headquarters. You can check out The Queen of Harts' post below:

Many current and former WWE stars liked Deville's post, including Liv Morgan, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Maxxine Dupri, Raquel Rodriguez, Big E, and others.

You can check out screenshots of their likes below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Sonya Deville's Instagram post

Matt Hardy, Megan Morant, Kairi Sane, Tyson Kid, Katana Chance, and others also reacted to The Queen of Harts' Instagram post.

Screenshot of stars' likes on Natalya's Instagram post.

WWE Superstar sent a loving message to Alexa Bliss

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to his real-life friend, Alexa Bliss, and the latter's husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Strowman said he hadn't had a chance to catch up with Bliss after the birth of her baby girl, but he was looking forward to meeting her after finishing his tours.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi [Bliss' real name] and Ryan [Cabrera] and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them. Congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being."

Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, and Braun Strowman are currently away from the squared circle. Fans are hoping to see them return to in-ring action soon.

When do you think these stars will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.