Liv Morgan, Carmella, Ruby Soho and other top superstars react to 41-year-old WWE Superstar's throwback photo featuring them

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, Carmella, and many more recently reacted to Natalya's photo featuring them and other industry stars.

Taking to social media, Nattie uploaded a throwback picture, where she was seen posing with many stars, including some former WWE superstars. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Carmella, Morgan, Ruby Soho, Kayla Braxton, Bianca Belair, and many more were featured in the same photo.

Reacting to Natalya's post, Morgan, Mella, Ruby Soho, Braxton, CJ Perry, and others commented as they mentioned how close the picture was to their heart:

"(emojis) I have so many photos like this in my vault as well (emoji)," wrote Morgan.

"Awwww I just love this!! Miss you all so much (emoji)," wrote Mella.

"This was one of my favorite days! (emoji)," wrote Soho.

Check out the reactions to Natalya's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke about her desire to face Cora Jade

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her wish to go against NXT star Cora Jade in the future.

While speaking in a conversation on TMZ Sports, Nattie praised on the young talent, Jade, as she mentioned that despite going through difficult times, the latter has been strong lately.

She added how excited Jade was to face her in the near future, and according to her, the latter is going to be a huge superstar in the future:

"With Jade, she said, 'Hey, I would love to come and work with you.' I was like, 'Oh my God, I would love that.' (...) I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she's gone through a lot; her mom just passed away recently, so it's a very hard time for her in her life. (...) Sometimes, you need somebody to believe in you. I believe in Jade, I think she's going to be awesome." [From 14:30 to 15:42]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Nattie in the near future.

