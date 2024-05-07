Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and several others react to WWE Superstar's major career update

An absent WWE Superstar provided a major career update today on social media, and several top stars have reacted to the news.

Carmella has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. She has not appeared on WWE television since and welcomed a newborn son to her family with her husband, SmackDown announcer Corey Graves, last year.

The Princess of Staten Island took to Instagram earlier today to announce that she will be launching her own business in five days.

"POV: your business launches in 5 days ⏳ who’s following along with us? @snatchforher...#snatch #founderlife #newbusinessventure," she wrote.

Liv Morgan, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and many more stars reacted to Carmella's update. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Carmella's announcement.

Liv Morgan gives advice to couples in WWE

RAW star Liv Morgan recently shared some advice for superstars who are dating each other in the company.

The 29-year-old confronted Becky Lynch last night on the red brand, and a title match was made official for later this month. The Man will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Morgan suggested that couples in the company travel with someone else so they don't get sick of each other.

"Advice for WWE couples specifically. I mean, I don't know. Maybe you want to ride together separately. That's a lot of time together. That's together at home, that's together at work, that's together on five-hour car rides, that's together on the airplane. I'm kidding. Maybe I'm not kidding. Maybe have a riding buddy and ride with someone else. Get some break time, and get to miss each other a little bit," she said. [From 02:12 - 02:39]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan has taken credit for Rhea Ripley's injury and is seemingly trying to steal Dominik Mysterio away from The Eradicator while she is on hiatus. It will be interesting to see if Morgan can pull off the upset and defeat Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion at the premium live event on May 25.

