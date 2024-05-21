Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, and many other WWE Superstars send messages to 31-year-old star following heartbreaking post

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre recently shared a heartbreaking update to reveal that her mother had passed away. The star, who was recently moved over to RAW as part of the Draft, has since been surrounded by messages from fellow stars making it clear that they have her back throughout this tough time.

Fyre shared the update with the message "The world won't be the same without you. Love you Mum." Which confirmed her passing to the fans. It seems that the WWE locker room has her back and she has some very close friends on the roster.

Several superstars including, Liv Morgan, Blair Davenport, Ava, Dakota Kai, Maxxine Dupri, Saran Schrieber, Nixon Newell, Thea Hail, Mia Yim, Katana Chance, Kit Wilson, and Ivy Nile have all commented on the post offering their condolences.

Several WWE stars shared their condolences

Alba Fyre is yet to wrestle on WWE RAW since her recent move

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were recently moved to RAW as their Unholy Union team. Despite the draft coming several weeks ago, she is yet to appear on her new brand, which is a surprise since there was a Women's Tag Team Championship qualifying match this week on RAW that could have included the duo.

Fyre last appeared on RAW back in February, which was her last match on the main show, since her recent appearances have come as part of the Main Event.

It's unclear what the future holds for the team, who have been consistently overlooked on the main roster despite showing that they have a unique gimmick and the ability to be pushed forward when needed. The move over to RAW should have been a resurgence for their career but since neither woman appeared in the recent Queen of the Ring Tournament, it hasn't got off to a great start.