Liv Morgan fires back at a fan for making inappropriate comments following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has become the talk of the town following WWE RAW, as fans saw a new side of her after she mocked an injured Rhea Ripley. However, a fan took it further, and Morgan didn't hold back while addressing the comments.

Liv Morgan has gained significant heat from the WWE Universe due to her recent actions on Monday Night RAW. After injuring the Women's World Champion through a backstage attack last week, the former champion has taken several potshots on Mami on screen and social media.

One fan made a reaction video in which he made a few inappropriate comments and wished injury to Liv Morgan. Today, she addressed the video and gave a befitting reply after claiming she would be the next Women's World Champion.

"Guys, don’t be mad at him; he probably pl**sures himself in his socks for a living!" wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan said Maxwell Jacob Friedman would be interested in joining WWE!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the former AEW World Champion has been absent from weekly television after losing to Samoa Joe at AEW World's End 2023.

During a conversation with Gorilla Position, Liv Morgan was asked about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The 29-year-old claimed she was unaware of MJF's current status with AEW. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion reckoned that Friedman would be interested in joining forces with the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know. I have no idea. I don't know; it's not something we talk about. I mean, I guess we're just going to have to see. I don't know the status of his [MJF] dealings. I mean, I'm sure he'd be interested, who wouldn't?" said Morgan. [From 8:30 to 9:05]

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of The Earth star returns to AEW TV in the coming days.

