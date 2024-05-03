Liv Morgan, Kurt Angle, Charlotte Flair, and others react to Ronda Rousey's major career update

Many current and former WWE personalities including Liv Morgan, Kurt Angle, and Charlotte Flair have reacted to Ronda Rousey's major career update.

Rousey made a huge name in UFC by winning several titles before joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017, where she quickly rose to fame winning numerous titles. However, after performing in the Stamford-based promotion for a few years, The Baddest Woman on the Planet announced her retirement in October 2023.

Ronda Rousey recently took to Instagram to reveal that she got a handshake deal with Netflix after finishing writing her first draft for a screenplay of her autobiography Our Fight and My Fight Your Fight Memoirs.

Many current and former WWE personalities liked Rousey's major career update on Instagram including Liv Morgan, Brie Bella, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Matt Riddle, Eve Torres, Shayna Baszler, and more. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle, and Nikkita Lyons commented on The Baddest Woman on the Planet's post.

Check out a screenshot of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments on Instagram

Ronda Rousey said she does not intend to return to WWE

During an interview with Never Before Told to promote her book Our Fight, Ronda Rousey slammed WWE and said she does not intend to go back to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Behind the scenes? How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don't need anything from them, and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization," said Rousey.

Many fans want to see Rousey return to World Wrestling Entertainment under Triple H's leadership. It will be interesting to see what the former UFC star has planned for her future in pro wrestling.

