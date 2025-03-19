Liv Morgan may have confirmed a huge twist within The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio's big mistake 

Finn Balor failed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW and Dominik Mysterio played a big role in the outcome. In a major turn of events, Mysterio's on-screen love interest Liv Morgan might've hinted at a potential betrayal.

Mysterio was responsible for getting Balor a title shot against Bron Breakker. However, this week on Monday Night RAW, The Prince lashed out at his Judgment Day stablemate for trying to make deals behind his back, as Mysterio suggested adding Penta to The Judgment Day. This led to Balor calling Dirty Dom a "snake."

In the aftermath of his loss to Breakker on RAW, Balor continued taking digs at Mysterio, once again calling him a snake on social media. Interestingly enough, Morgan reposted Balor's message, hinting at another potential betrayal.

Check out the screenshot of Morgan reposting Balor's post:

Mysterio aligned with Morgan at SummerSlam 2024 after he betrayed former Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, back in 2022, Balor replaced Edge as the newest member of the group. He joined forces with Ripley and Damian Priest to kick the Hall of Famer out of the faction.

So, The Judgment Day is known for stabbing their own in the back. It would not be surprising to see Dirty Dom suffer the same fate as her former allies, courtesy of Liv Morgan. This angle is only speculation at the moment. The fans need to tune in to RAW to find out how the story progresses.

Liv Morgan opened up about potentially having kids with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan opened up about the possibility of having kids with Dominik Mysterio. The two have developed a wholesome on-screen relationship and have accompanied each other for the majority of their matches.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Morgan claimed that she and Dominik Mysterio were ready to take over. She said:

"We are taking it slow but how cute is a house of little Diry Doms, right? I think right now the world is our oyster and we are just ready to take over. And so, we're excited just for life and for what's to come after I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley and after Finn [Balor] finally puts an end to Damian Priest."

Morgan is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She will face Jade Cargill in a singles match on SmackDown this week.

