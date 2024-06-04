Jade Cargill is having a dominant run on WWE SmackDown. The former AEW star joined the company last September and currently is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. Big Jade recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and several superstars including Liv Morgan, and Naomi, have reacted to it.

Despite being new to the company, Jade Cargill has already started to dominate the world of wrestling with her energetic performances inside the squared circle. At the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, The Storm alongside Bianca Belair defeated the Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After successfully defending their title at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Cargill and Belair were in action on this week's RAW against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. However, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre soon attacked the champions during the bout.

Taking to social media, Cargill celebrated her birthday and wrote a heartfelt message, mentioning how grateful she is to be able to reach new heights over the years. She also noted how blessed she is to have a wonderful family, good health, and a peaceful mind.

"Happy Birthday to me! 🎈God, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in this life 🙏🏾. Thank you for blessing me with life, good health, happiness a beautiful family and peace of mind. Forever thankful. 🎂⚡️ I’m not big about my bdays but here we are 🤷🏾‍♀️."

Reacting to the former TBS Champion's post, many superstars including Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, and others have wished her on her big day.

Check out a screengrab of the reactions below:

Vince Russo heaped praise on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair following RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke highly of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated how impressed he is every time he gets to look at Jade Cargill and Belair. He added that both women possess the qualities of being stars of the industry.

Parallelly, the veteran showcased his discontent over The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre) attacking the champs on this week's episode of RAW.

"Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are stars. Stars, bro. Anybody puts on this program and they see these two women, they see stars. Without a shadow of a doubt. And then what do they do? They get jumped by two homeless women. Really? That's the problem with the show, guys," Russo said. [From 09:54 to 10:22]

After The Unholy Union attacked the tag team champions on RAW in a surprising turn of events, it will be exciting to see how the feud between the two teams brew moving forward.