Liv Morgan, Natalya and many other WWE Superstars react to Carmella's heartfelt personal update

Carmella gave birth to her first child with husband Corey Graves almost a month ago and has since continued to update the WWE Universe on her journey as a new mother.

Carmella's son Dimitri has been the focus of many of her recent updates and her most recent one showed the duo in matching pyjamas. The former Women's Champion made it clear that she thought this was the cutest thing in the world as she matched with her baby.

The likes of Samatha Irwin, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan, Kayla Braxton and many others have all liked the update, whilst Natalya and Katana Chance had their own heartfelt reactions.

Carmella continues to document her journey including a painfully truthful account of her post partum struggles. The former Champion has already revealed the issues she has been having with her foot since giving birth last month.

Carmella isn't the only WWE star to recently welcome a baby

Carmella's journey has been closely followed by her fans, but it was revealed earlier this week that Alexa Bliss' daughter Hendrix had also made her way into the world.

Hendrix came a little early after it was revealed that she was due in December, but Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera shared the news with their fans a few days ago after she arrived on November 27th.

The two women will now be looking to spend as much time as possible with their growing children before making their return to the ring.

Former WWE Superstars Tay Melo and Matt Riddle have also announced the arrival of their children this week. Tay, who was known as Taynara Conti in WWE welcomed her daughter Luna alongside husband Sammy Guevara on the 27th.

Matt Riddle announced the arrival of his son on Friday evening ahead of SmackDown.