Liv Morgan sends emotional message to Judgment Day member amid WWE injury hiatus

As a key member of The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh sustained a serious injury earlier last month when he took a career-threatening bump during a match. Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh faced off against The War Raiders, with the World Tag Team Titles on the line. The Raiders ultimately captured the win to retain their titles. During the match, The Irish Ace hit his neck on the announce table while attempting a moonsault to the outside.

Ad

Recently, a video featuring Liv Morgan went viral on social media, in which The Miracle Kid was unboxing WWE Topps cards with fans. The first two cards she revealed were Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, which she tossed aside. Then she uncovered Dominik Mysterio’s special card, which she kissed.

Later in the video, The Miracle Kid found a JD McDonagh card and encouraged fans to wish him a speedy recovery alongside her.

Ad

Trending

“I found my partner JD (McDonagh); we all wish JD to get well soon on 1, 2, 3, get well soon JD,” said Morgan, with the crowd joining in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to compete in a major match next month

Morgan is once again aiming to reach the mountaintop and secure a title match at WrestleMania 41. The 30-year-old star lost her first opportunity when she was eliminated from the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble bout, which was ultimately won by a returning Charlotte Flair, securing her spot at 'Mania.

Ad

However, Morgan has another opportunity to earn a match at the Show of Shows, as she will be entering the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with five other contenders. The winner of this match will earn a shot at Ripley’s Women’s World Championship.

With the Showcase of The Immortals approaching, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Miracle Kid in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback