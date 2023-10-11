Liv Morgan has a two-word reaction after popular WWE Superstar gets called a "bi*ch"

WWE star Liv Morgan sent out a two-word reaction after a current champion was called "bi*ch" on social media.

Taking to Twitter/X, Natalya took shots at Chelsea Green following their confrontation on this week's Monday Night RAW. The former threatened to slap the Women's Tag Team Champion:

"She’s about to get slapped and called bi*ch!" wrote Natalya.

Natalya.

This caught the attention of Morgan, who couldn't help but laugh at Nattie's response to Green.

"A+ tweet," wrote Morgan.

Morgan.

Chelsea Green recently opened up about her WWE journey and why fans may not appreciate it

Chelsea Green is regarded as one of the most popular superstars in the company right now. She is currently in her first reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven.

Speaking in an interview with "Bleav In Pro Wrestling," Green opened up on her journey and why fans might not appreciate the 10 years of work she put in. Green said:

"When you come to WWE, the WWE Universe doesn't always know the struggle it took to get there. They see you debut at the Royal Rumble, they see you set a record, they see you win the championship two times – but what they don't see is the 10 years I put in prior to this.”

Green added:

“What they don't see is the blood, sweat, and tears, or the times I've taken these insane bumps or I've had these crazy matches. I've literally done everything you can do as a female wrestler up until you get to WWE. For me, people may think it's annoying that I ask for everything -– but guess what? That's why I'm here."

Green originally won the Women's Tag Team Titles with Sonya Deville. However, due to an injury to Deville, she was forced to vacate the title.

