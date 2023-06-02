"Living the life I wanna live" - Backstage video of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio sends WWE fans into a frenzy

There’s no doubt that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the hottest on-screen couple in WWE. A new backstage video of the two has been making rounds on social media and has sent fans into a frenzy.

Rhea Ripley joined the Judgment Day at Backlash 2022 by helping Edge defeat AJ Styles. After Finn Balor took over the faction, she started attacking Dominik and Rey Mysterio time and again.

Dom joined the Judgment Day and has been in an on-screen relationship with The Eradicator ever since. The two have given fans some entertaining moments over the months and are currently one of the most talked about couples in the company.

A new video of Rhea Ripley carrying Dominik Mysterio like a two-year child backstage was shared on Twitter. The video caught the attention of fans, who couldn’t contain themselves after seeing the SmackDown Women’s Champion carry around her partner.

Check out the clip below:

The WWE Universe went into a frenzy as many wrote that the video would make Rhea’s real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, jealous. Meanwhile, others wanted to take Dominik’s place.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE has been booking the two superstars well over the past several months. The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and is looking for new challengers.

Meanwhile, Dominik is in a strong position to win his first singles title in the company.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are among the top heels in WWE

The on-screen power couple has been working together to help each other win matches in WWE.

Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest heel in the women’s division, while Dominik is one of the most hated superstars in the company. Fans often don’t let him speak on the mic as they boo him every time he makes an appearance.

Even the legendary Tommy Dreamer believes that Dominik is one of the top four heels in the wrestling industry. On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer named the younger Mysterio as a top heel in the industry.

"So you have three people actually because you're talking about Kenny Omega, right then and there, that is at, and honestly wanting, the 2023 heat factor. I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great."

Both superstars are still very young and have a bright future ahead of them. It’s encouraging to see them get such a great response from fans every time they make an appearance.

Do you enjoy watching Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on your screens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

