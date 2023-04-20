"Lmao okay" - WWE fans unhappy with Stone Cold's controversial comment about Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is receiving a lot of flak from fans for his comments about Roman Reigns winning the main event of WrestleMania 39.

At The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story, and Roman Reigns defeated him to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title. The Tribal Chief's victory wasn't well received by a large number of fans across the globe.

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had a chat with Sports Illustrated and made it clear that Reigns winning was the right call. The comments quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and fans were quite vocal about Austin's opinion.

Here are some of the most notable responses that Austin's comments received:

TOaO_Maverick @toao_maverick @JustAlyxCentral The story becomes less and less meaningful the longer it goes on. They've been telling the same story for 3 years now. They need to finish it and move on. @JustAlyxCentral The story becomes less and less meaningful the longer it goes on. They've been telling the same story for 3 years now. They need to finish it and move on.

MichaelDoyleMichaelDoyle @MichaelCvnt @JustAlyxCentral Cody was maltreated during the end of his first wwe run. He went away for 6 years to find himself and become a worldwide star. Came back a forgotten son welcomed with open arms. Immediately tore his pec. Out for 9 months. How much more adversity do we need? @JustAlyxCentral Cody was maltreated during the end of his first wwe run. He went away for 6 years to find himself and become a worldwide star. Came back a forgotten son welcomed with open arms. Immediately tore his pec. Out for 9 months. How much more adversity do we need?

CigarMan @ChefAaron26 @JustAlyxCentral Again, I get the stance, but the moment of the story in Hollywood was as climatic as it gets. @JustAlyxCentral Again, I get the stance, but the moment of the story in Hollywood was as climatic as it gets.

Tim Tapp Is Fan Fiction #BringBackJoJoFridays @MagiqueDingaka @JustAlyxCentral Why are people assuming wwe creative is even able, much less willing, to write an even more powerful, financially successful, moment for Cody than him winning the belt at WrestleMania after coming back from a major injury? Do people really think wwe creative is that good now?? @JustAlyxCentral Why are people assuming wwe creative is even able, much less willing, to write an even more powerful, financially successful, moment for Cody than him winning the belt at WrestleMania after coming back from a major injury? Do people really think wwe creative is that good now??

The WickerDAN Torkel @DrZaiusGoD @JustAlyxCentral We won’t appreciate it more because stories have natural endings and trying to milk storylines for extra time and money backfire @JustAlyxCentral We won’t appreciate it more because stories have natural endings and trying to milk storylines for extra time and money backfire

mike @MichaelSoDopee @WONF4W @SI_wrestling How much they paying everyone to say they loved it lol @WONF4W @SI_wrestling How much they paying everyone to say they loved it lol

Symphony Of Gecko ♪ @SymphonyOfGecko @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Lmao so begins the gaslighting where we will be continuously told it was a good finish, until it becomes canon @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Lmao so begins the gaslighting where we will be continuously told it was a good finish, until it becomes canon

YeehawMan @YeehawManDVD @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Can you imagine how ungodly lame it would’ve been if Austin lost to Shawn at Mania 14 @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Can you imagine how ungodly lame it would’ve been if Austin lost to Shawn at Mania 14

Alessandro Pipponzi @BCKaizer @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Immagine if Steve Austin lost at WM 14 beacause he need to face adversity. lol @WONF4W @SI_wrestling Immagine if Steve Austin lost at WM 14 beacause he need to face adversity. lol

Mike @WhatsDev @WONF4W



Is it about what fans want or what some couple journalists and former wrestlers want??



If fans want Cody to win then nobody else's opinion is as important.



Fans are paying for the product. @SI_wrestling I'm not sure how many people WWE need to justify this bad booking for them.Is it about what fans want or what some couple journalists and former wrestlers want??If fans want Cody to win then nobody else's opinion is as important.Fans are paying for the product. @WONF4W @SI_wrestling I'm not sure how many people WWE need to justify this bad booking for them.Is it about what fans want or what some couple journalists and former wrestlers want??If fans want Cody to win then nobody else's opinion is as important.Fans are paying for the product.

Zero Daime @ViceCityNoche @JustAlyxCentral Sweet, lets go back and have Austin lose WM14 and WM15 so he can "earn it" later @JustAlyxCentral Sweet, lets go back and have Austin lose WM14 and WM15 so he can "earn it" later

Accent Spore +R @SporePunch @JustAlyxCentral Nah the time was literally perfect and there will never be a better time. Sure he'll get it eventually and it's going to be great, but not as great as it could have been. @JustAlyxCentral Nah the time was literally perfect and there will never be a better time. Sure he'll get it eventually and it's going to be great, but not as great as it could have been.

IWGP Divas Championship @DivasIwgp @JustAlyxCentral They won’t reach that peak again. On top of that, like Alvarez said Cody took Sikoa’s unbeaten streak away the RAW before Mania for nothing. @JustAlyxCentral They won’t reach that peak again. On top of that, like Alvarez said Cody took Sikoa’s unbeaten streak away the RAW before Mania for nothing.

What exactly did Stone Cold say about Roman Reigns?

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Rattlesnake heaped praise on the finish of WrestleMania 39's main event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin firmly believes that Reigns winning was the right end to The Show of Shows and that Cody's time will come somewhere down the line.

"I loved all of it. Roman is so good right now. The story was there—Cody coming back from injury, coming back into the fold after he left from AEW, and putting himself in the position he’s in now, overcoming all this adversity as part of one of the most famous wrestling families that’s ever been in the business, and trying to finish the story against Roman. I watched both nights of WrestleMania 39 very intently. To me, you can’t take that belt off Roman right now. You want to get it to Cody somehow, someway, some time—but now’s not the time.” [H/T SI]

Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes gets another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. If he does, will he manage to dethrone The Tribal Chief this time around?

Do you agree with Austin's comment? Sound off in the comment section below.

