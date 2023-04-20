"Lmao okay" - WWE fans unhappy with Stone Cold's controversial comment about Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is receiving a lot of flak from fans for his comments about Roman Reigns winning the main event of WrestleMania 39.
At The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story, and Roman Reigns defeated him to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title. The Tribal Chief's victory wasn't well received by a large number of fans across the globe.
WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had a chat with Sports Illustrated and made it clear that Reigns winning was the right call. The comments quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and fans were quite vocal about Austin's opinion.
Here are some of the most notable responses that Austin's comments received:
What exactly did Stone Cold say about Roman Reigns?
While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Rattlesnake heaped praise on the finish of WrestleMania 39's main event.
Stone Cold Steve Austin firmly believes that Reigns winning was the right end to The Show of Shows and that Cody's time will come somewhere down the line.
"I loved all of it. Roman is so good right now. The story was there—Cody coming back from injury, coming back into the fold after he left from AEW, and putting himself in the position he’s in now, overcoming all this adversity as part of one of the most famous wrestling families that’s ever been in the business, and trying to finish the story against Roman. I watched both nights of WrestleMania 39 very intently. To me, you can’t take that belt off Roman right now. You want to get it to Cody somehow, someway, some time—but now’s not the time.” [H/T SI]
Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes gets another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. If he does, will he manage to dethrone The Tribal Chief this time around?
Do you agree with Austin's comment? Sound off in the comment section below.
Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage