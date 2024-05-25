Location of WWE stars' recent pictures ahead of King and Queen of the Ring - Reports

WWE stars have arrived in Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 and have posted pictures on social media. New details have come to light regarding the location of these pictures.

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is set to take place tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As the name suggests, the show will feature the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals. The stakes for these two matches have been raised since it was announced that the winner will receive a title shot at SummerSlam. The show will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul who will compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Given that both SmackDown and the PLE will take place from Saudi Arabia, WWE stars arrived in the city a couple of days ago. Photos have since been circulating showing the talent enjoying themselves, leaving many fans wondering where those photos were taken.

Fightful Select has since reported that those pictures were taken at a private resort beach. It is also reported that most of the roster that flew to Saudi Arabia went to hang out there.

Expand Tweet

Who will compete in the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament?

With King and Queen of the Ring just a day away, the finals of the respective tournaments have finally been decided. Lyra Valkyria made it to the finals of the tournament and will face Nia Jax who won her semi-final match tonight on SmackDown.

On the men's side, Gunther made it to the finals after defeating Jey Uso on RAW and he will now face Randy Orton who beat Tama Tonga on SmackDown tonight.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the new King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring after this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback