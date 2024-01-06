Logan Paul to form faction with two major WWE Superstars after SmackDown? Fans want to see it happen!

WWE Superstar Logan Paul returned to SmackDown TV this week to watch the final round of the United States Championship tournament between Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter and the former LWO member put on an excellent show while The Maverick sat ringside, joining Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on the commentary desk.

Ultimately, Owens defeated Escobar with a Stunner and became the number one contender to face Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble for the US title. After the contest, the YouTube sensation took to the microphone and started taking shots at KO.

The 28-year-old star quipped that Owens beating him for the United States Championship would be like the Vancouver Canucks winning the Stanley Cup. However, Kevin Owens was not interested in Paul's trash talk and immediately punched the latter in the face, knocking the champion down.

Later, in a backstage segment, The Maverick was seen applying an icepack to his face and met WWE SmackDown Superstars Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Interestingly, Waller, Theory, and Logan Paul have been victims of The Prizefighter's KO punch.

Forget tag teams, the wrestling world wants this obnoxious trio to become the ultimate heel faction. As of now, the three notorious heels have one shared enemy: Kevin Owens.

With that being said, the WWE Universe had hilarious reactions and possible faction names for the trio of Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller.

Check out a few reactions below:

Some fans noted that the United States Champion joining forces with The Aussie star and Theory could be the formation of a new D-Generation X stable.

Fans also want Dominik Mysterio to be a part of a faction alongside the three SmackDown stars.

A few fans shared that the obnoxious heel trio of Waller, Theory, and The Maverick is much needed as they could be a huge draw financially.

The wrestling world has hilarious stable names for the three men, such as "Unlikeable Pricks," and "Douche R Us."

Triple H sends a message after Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul was announced for WWE Royal Rumble

As mentioned earlier, KO earned his spot for the Royal Rumble 2024 to face off against The Maverick for the United States Championship.

Hall of Famer Triple H took to social media to hype the title match and shared the excitement with WWE fans to not miss the upcoming US Championship match of the very talented stars.

"January 27, LIVE from @tropicanafield, #USChampion @LoganPaul defends his title against @FightOwensFight at #RoyalRumble... You're not going to want to miss this."

The WWE Universe is excited to see Owens go up against Paul at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Do you think KO will defeat Logan Paul for the US title? Sound off in the comments section below.

