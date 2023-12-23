Logan Paul responds to being mocked by South Park

Logan Paul has taken to social media to react to being parodied by South Park during a recent episode.

The Maverick is the current United States Champion, although he's only had eight matches in WWE. He dethroned Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to win the coveted title, and is set to defend it for the first time at Royal Rumble against either Kevin Owens or Santos Escobar. Outside of wrestling, he's a social media influencer, retired boxer and co-owner of PRIME.

Logan Paul recently shared a clip on TikTok of his PRIME ad side-by-side with South Park's parody, which showed a character (that was meant to be him) promoting a drink called CRED, which was obviously a knock-off PRIME Hydration bottle. In the same post, he thanked South Park for the acknowledgment.

Logan Paul impressed WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff with his in-ring moves

The Social Media Megastar made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, and all of his matches since then have exceeded expectations. Many fans and veterans have praised him for his in-ring work.

This included Eric Bischoff, who had nothing but praise for Logan, and what he's done in the squared circle despite not being very experienced.

“Logan Paul blows me the f**k away, pure and simple. I just don’t understand how he’s become as phenomenal as he is, with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry. It’s not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well. But he’s got psychology. He’s got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It’s natural for him. He doesn’t have to learn it. It’s already there," Eric Bischoff said.

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar will face Kevin Owens in the United States Championship tournament finals, and the winner will collide with Logan at the Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see who the challenger will be.

Who do you think will face Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below!