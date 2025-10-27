Logan Paul retirement officially confirmed; WWE star "for the rest of his life" says close friend

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since losing a singles bout against John Cena at the 2025 Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, and there have been no hints or teases of his return on television. Meanwhile, recently, his close friend confirmed Logan's retirement.

Recently, TMZ Sports interviewed Paul's close friend and his IMPAULSIVE Podcast co-host, Mike Majlak. He responded to a question about whether The Maverick would compete in another boxing match, to which the influencer stated, "absolutely not," confirming Logan's retirement from boxing. However, Mike confirmed that Logan will wrestle for WWE for the rest of his life, assuring that his pro-wrestling career has just kicked off and he has so much to offer in the realm of wrestling.

"I think he's going to WWE wrestle for the rest of his life, that's it," Majlak said. (H/T: TMZ Sports)

The YouTube sensation last competed inside the boxing ring in 2023 against Dillon Danis. The rivalry between the two caught attention as Danis involved Paul's wife during the trash talk, and is now facing a lawsuit for the same.

Logan won the match via DQ after Dillon tried to wrestle Paul in the sixth round. In the post-fight interview, the Maverick called out Conor McGregor for a boxing bout, but the dream bout might not happen, as Mike revealed the former US champion is finally done with boxing and will focus on his WWE career instead.

Popular singer talks about WWE star Logan Paul

Speaking with The Independent, former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson shared his thoughts on the former United States Champion, The Maverick, whose 2022 podcast with his late band member Liam Payne gained major hate.

“I f***ing forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f***er, I think that’s also the problem with some of this new ‘media’… I would like to think most journalists some journalists have a duty of care.”

That said, fans are eagerly waiting for the YouTube sensation's return to the squared circle for another viral moment.

