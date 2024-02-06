Logan Paul sends a message to Cody Rhodes

After the latest episode of WWE RAW, current United States Champion Logan Paul sent a message to Cody Rhodes.

Last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare announced that he wouldn't be facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Instead, Rhodes introduced The Rock and exited the ring before fans witnessed a face-off between the Samoan family members.

However, Dwayne Johnson seemingly taking Rhodes' main event spot for the Showcase of the Immortals created outrage among the WWE Universe, and the same was witnessed when Seth "Freakin" Rollins kicked off this week's Monday Night RAW.

Fans welcomed The American Nightmare with "We Want Cody!" signs across the arena and chanted "Rocky S**ks!" since they want the 38-year-old star to finish his story at the upcoming Mania.

Taking to Instagram stories, Logan Paul also joined the trend and showed support for Cody Rhodes while watching Monday Night RAW.

Check out the screenshot of The Maverick's Instagram story below:

Paul's message to Rhodes on social media.

Cody Rhodes will never connect with casual fans because of a significant reason, says WWE veteran

In the main event of RAW, Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope encounter. After the match, Drew McIntyre viciously attacked The American Nightmare before Sami Zayn made the save.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo shared that The Scottish Warrior assaulted Cody Rhodes so that the latter would receive sympathy from the wrestling world.

"The blue-collar worker doesn’t like anybody in a suit. It’s like anybody in a suit is the enemy. On top of that, anybody with money is the enemy. I never got that. This guy’s dad was the common man, and he comes out in these expensive suits. He’s got his own tour bus, you know," Russo said.

Check out the full video below:

Fans will remain on the edge of their seats to witness the events unfold in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

