Logan Paul shares hilarious commentary video following major WWE SmackDown announcement

WWE SmackDown featured another big WrestleMania XL announcement this week. Logan Paul has just provided hilarious commentary on the matter along with a massive endorsement for one of his rivals.

Paul has feuded with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton of late. He retained his title over Owens via disqualification at the Royal Rumble but has not defended since. Orton defeated Grayson Waller this week on SmackDown, while Paul sat at the commentary table. After the match, Kevin Owens helped Orton fight off a triple-team attack, after which the WWE veterans shook hands.

Nick Aldis then confirmed that The Maverick will defend his WWE United States Championship against The Viper and The Prizefighter at The Showcase of The Immortals. As seen below, the Impaulsive host took to Instagram to recap the events in a hilarious commentary video. He declared that he will not be "gangbanged" by the challengers in the 'Mania Triple Threat.

"Alright, here's the WW-Tea. So, Randy Orton RKO'd me and eliminated me from the Elimination Chamber. So, what did I do? What anyone would do... I faked a back injury on the edge of the cage, and then when Randy was about to win, I knocked him out, with brass knuckles, fine? But hey, if ya ain't cheating, ya ain't trying. Fast forward two weeks later... we're announcing the PRIME center-ring partnership with the WWE. Randy Orton, outta nowhere, RKO's my business partner. So, now I'm mad... that's assault, brother. And then yesterday, we [Paul, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory] had Randy Orton," Paul said.

The Ultimate Influencer continued and even gave massive praise to Owens for how he brought it harder than Floyd Mayweather did in their 2021 exhibition boxing match.

"I kissed him [Orton] on the forehead, I was about to punch him in the face, in comes the human bowling ball Kevin Owens. You might recognize Kevin Owens from my Chamber drawing - the rotund stick figure. I actually wrestled him once before, um... here are some highlights. [laughs] Truthfully though, that was a harder fight than Floyd Mayweather. He made my nose bleed and scraped me up a little bit. But now I got these two dudes, who I've separately pissed off, that I'm in a Triple Threat match with, which is why I was freaking out last night. How is that fair? But regardless... 2-on-1, 3-on-1, 5-on-1, I don't care. Logan Paul's not getting g*ngba*ged!," Paul said, laughing.

Paul has wrestled just three matches since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4 of last year. He retained over Owens at The Rumble, defeated The Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifier three weeks later, and then came up short in the actual Chamber match last month.

WWE teases a big WrestleMania XL for Logan Paul

Logan Paul has 11 pro wrestling matches under his belt as he prepares to defend the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Last year he lost a standard singles match to Seth Rollins, and this year he will defend in a Triple Threat against two top stars - Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

The official match preview for Orton vs. Owens vs. Paul mentions how The Ultimate Influencer drew big numbers for WrestleMania 39. The company is teasing another record performance.

"Paul famously broke the internet at last year's WrestleMania when he faced Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins, eclipsing records with the views he achieved on social media. The U.S. Champion seems certain to once again break social media, but can he retain his title against two hungry challengers?," WWE wrote.

WWE reportedly finalized plans for the Triple Threat match at the last minute. It was indicated just last week that the plan was to do Orton vs. Paul in a singles match, but sources acknowledged that Owens could be added to make it a Triple Threat, and that's the direction they are indeed heading in.

