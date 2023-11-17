"Logan is above this", "More consistent performer" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul possibly facing 29-year-old star at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe has reacted to the possibility of Logan Paul facing a 29-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 40.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Paul became the new WWE United States Champion. The Maverick dethroned Rey Mysterio to win his first-ever championship in professional wrestling.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe reacted to the idea of Paul facing rapper and part-time professional wrestler Bad Bunny. While Bunny has established himself as one of the best in-ring celebrities, a large portion of the WWE Universe seems to be against the idea of Paul facing Bunny.

Instead, fans want LA Knight to face Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out the fan reactions to Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny:

Earlier this year, Bunny was in action against Damian Priest at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. The 29-year-old star also associated himself with the Latino World Order.

Since his victory over Priest, Bunny has yet to compete in a match. It remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.

Logan Paul opened up about the possibility of a match against Bad Bunny

Following his historic win at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Logan Paul was asked about a potential match against Bad Bunny.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN after his match against Rey Mysterio, The Maverick claimed that Bunny didn't want the "smoke". He said:

"I'm going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don't want this smoke. I'm a Maverick, and we eat bunnies for breakfast."

Paul briefly praised Bunny but labelled him as "scrawny". The newly crowned United States Champion concluded by stating that he wouldn't mind settling it inside the ring with Bunny. Paul said:

"He is good, but he's scrawny, man. I'm pushing 250. That's the crazy thing on the WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. So maybe I don't know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let's settle this in the ring."

It remains to be seen when Paul will be returning to WWE television. He has yet to appear on SmackDown since winning the United States Title at Crown Jewel.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny in the future? Sound off in the comment section

