Lola Vice shares photo with Rhea Ripley from WWE Royal Rumble

WWE star Lola Vice recently took to Twitter/X to share a photo with Rhea Ripley from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Vice is a former mixed martial artist who signed with WWE in 2022. She is currently competing in NXT and recently won the Women's Breakout Tournament. The 25-year-old also betrayed her now-former ally, Elektra Lopez, on the white-and-gold brand.

On Twitter, Vice shared a photo with Ripley and sent a short message:

"Mami x Lola," she wrote in the caption.

Check out Vice's tweet and photo with Ripley below:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her change of character in WWE

Over the years, Rhea Ripley has consistently evolved her WWE character. She is a member of The Judgment Day and the reigning Women's World Champion.

In an interview with The Ringer, Ripley detailed her transformation, explaining how her current on-screen character was similar to her real-life personality:

"The way that they dress and the way that they acted. They didn’t care about what anyone thought. And I really aspired to be like that. I love the studded jackets, I love the painted jackets. I love the black makeup, the black hair. I’ve always loved that grungy look. And that’s been me, deep down. I’ve just been hiding it for so long because I was trying to be the girl next door, the beachy sort of vibes, but it wasn’t me. But after I had a little discussion with myself, I stopped caring about what they wanted from me." [H/T: The Ringer]

Ripley's next high-profile title defense could be against Bayley. The latter won the 30-woman Royal Rumble match and earned a shot at either The Nightmare or IYO SKY's gold.

The Judgment Day member was crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion in 2023. She recently defeated Ivy Nile to retain her title on Monday Night RAW.

