"Lololololol stop it," "OH WHAT THE-" - Fans react to announcement of Four-Way Punjabi Prison match

Fans on Twitter had a mixed reaction to the return of the Punjabi Prison match after a long time.

The last Punjabi Prison match took place at WWE Battleground 2017. At the event, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Title with help from The Great Khali.

The infamous match is now making its huge return in a non-WWE event. On April 6, 2024, four teams will compete inside the hellish structure, with the winners being handed the GCW Tag Team Title. Jacob and Zilla Fatu, The Bollywood Boyz, Violence is Forever, and Los Macizos have been announced as the participants in the match.

Jinder Mahal on preparing for the Punjabi Prison match

Ahead of his outing with Randy Orton at Battleground 2017, Jinder Mahal had a chat with TOI Sports. The former WWE Champion talked about his preparation for the big match. Mahal stated that he understood it was going to be a long, grueling match.

"I know it is going to be a long gruelling match because it is not only one cage; there are two cages. I am working a lot on my endurance. If you look at my Instagram page I have posted work out videos working on endurance, stuff like sledge, body weight exercises. I know I will have to climb out of at least one of the two cages, so I am doing lot of pull ups, lot of grip exercises; mostly it is conditioning because I know it going to be a very long, tough and hard fought match. It is basically less bodybuilding exercise and more conditioning work for now." [H/T TOI Sports]

Mahal also pointed out that he had beaten Orton twice at Backlash and Money in the Bank. He claimed that he had gotten inside The Viper's head and that Orton was "frustrated and very angry." Mahal further said that it's quite easy to defeat Orton when he is angry and distracted.

In the end, Mahal did defeat Orton at Battleground 2017. He went on to hold the belt for several months before finally losing it to AJ Styles on an episode of WWE SmackDown in late 2017.

Mahal is quite close to The Bollywood Boyz in real life. He would love to see the duo survive the upcoming match and win the GCW Tag Team Title.

