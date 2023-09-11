"Long overdue"- WWE Universe gets hyped about new  possible opponent for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023

With WWE Survivor Series just around the corner, wrestling fans on the internet are discussing a possible champion vs. champion match where Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins square off once again.

Rollins and Reigns debuted together on the main roster back in 2012 as part of the SHIELD. They took the company by storm and quickly grew to become one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE. In their singles careers, both stars won championship gold and even became Grand Slam Champions.

The two are now the champions of their respective brands, with Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion and Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Survivor Series over the last few years has been about brand supremacy, with the RAW and SmackDown stars going up against each other. This has led to speculation if WWE will continue with the same pattern this year. Fans on Twitter recently shared their thoughts on the matchup.

Some fans felt that a matchup this big should happen only at WrestleMania. It's interesting to note that these two stars faced each other back at Royal Rumble 2022. Rollins had won that match via DQ.

One fan even spoke about a possible CM Punk return, given that the event will happen at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Roman Reigns has main evented three WrestleManias in a row

The last three years have shown how dominant of a force Roman Reigns has been in the WWE. Apart from his 1100-day plus title reign, The Tribal Cheif has also been the main event of every major premium live event that he was a part of. This includes WrestleMania during the years 2021-23.

Back in 2021, Roman faced Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match. He emphatically prevailed over his opponents and stacked both stars before pinning them. The following year, Reigns conquered Brock Lesnar and unified the Universal and WWE Championships.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns was once again in the spotlight as he took down a highly motivated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to continue his historic run.

Would you like to see Rollins vs. Reigns at the Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

