"Long. Term. Booking." - Fans say released WWE Superstar is still feuding with The Bloodline after announcement of "dream match"

Fans are hilariously claiming that a top star is still feuding with The Bloodline after his WWE release, following the announcement of his upcoming match.

Matt Riddle was let go by WWE under controversial circumstances. The King of Bros was involved in an incident at an airport following his return from the Superstar Spectacle event in India. Riddle seemed to be in a drunk state at the airport, and the footage of his antics was later shared on social media.

On January 6, 2024, Matt Riddle will take on Jacob Fatu at the MLW Kings of Colosseum. For those unaware, Fatu is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's nephew and The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin.

Fans on social media had a bunch of amusing responses to the announcement of the bout, with some claiming that Riddle is still feuding with The Bloodline following his WWE exit.

Matt Riddle feuded with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline during his WWE run

Riddle was one of several big names who took on Roman Reigns in an attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

On the June 17, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Riddle wrestled Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match. Reigns stood victorious that night, and this was it for Riddle in terms of getting a title shot against The Tribal Chief.

Riddle remained an upper mid-card act for the remainder of his WWE run. Randy Orton's injury resulted in the end of RK-Bro, but many fans were hoping to see the tag team again following Orton's return.

Unfortunately, Riddle was released shortly before Orton's comeback. The Viper made his big return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 event.

What do you think of Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu? Are you excited for this bout?