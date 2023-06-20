“Love it. I totally yelled at my TV” - Fans in disbelief as former ally of The Miz returns to defeat him on WWE RAW

WWE fans are in disbelief as a former ally of The Miz returned on RAW to defeat him.

Tommaso Ciampa was one of the most dominant champions in NXT history. He was a two-time NXT Champion and defended the title in some of the best matches in the brand's history.

After spending years in NXT, Ciampa finally received his main roster call-up in 2022. However, his run on the main roster was lackluster at best. He was paired up with The Miz and was even part of the storyline with Dexter Lumis. During the program, Ciampa injured himself and was taken off television.

Tonight on RAW, The Miz was in the ring and he claimed that he was supposed to answer Rollins' open challenge before the champion was brutally attacked by Finn Balor moments ago. Miz then said that since Rollins' open challenge has been canceled, he is going to issue his own open challenge to show the crowd what a winner looks like.

To his surprise, Tommaso Ciampa's old NXT music hit and he came out to the ring. As The Miz went to hug Ciampa, he attacked him which caught the A-Lister off guard. Ciampa then asked for the match to start.

Both men put on a good match but it was Ciampa who was able to defeat Miz after he hit the fairytale ending.

WWE fans were in disbelief to see Ciampa make his return and many fans were happy to point out that the former NXT Champion had his old theme back.

One fan claimed that he was already booked better than his initial main roster run.

While fan wants to see DIY reunite again on the main roster.

The Miz recently broke character on WWE RAW

The Miz is known for being one of the best heels in the history of WWE. He is entertaining to watch and knows how to get the best possible reaction from the crowd.

However, recently Miz was seen breaking his character during a recent episode fo WWE RAW. The incident during a commercial break where the A-Lister was trying to pump up the crowd before the commercial break ended.

Miz even reacted to the moment on Twitter by saying that it is the part that matters the most.

"The part that matters…."

Miz is one of the most deserving stars in the WWE due to his consistency in the ring. It will be interesting to see if he gets pushed in the future.

