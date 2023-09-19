"Love triangle on RAW" "Interested in Mami" - WWE fans react to 38-year-old star taking a shot at Judgment Day member

Wrestling fans have been busy on the internet after Cody Rhodes took a shot at Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare was interrupted by Dom while he was addressing the fans. The current NXT North American Champion received massive heat for the unwelcome disruption.

Subsequently, the 38-year-old star decided to teach Judgment Day a lesson. He proceeded to take shots at the on-screen romance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Cody Rhodes cut a promo stating that Dom had the hots for Ripley while she was looking for something else. With Jey Uso being the latest edition to the Red Brand, and Judgment Day trying to persuade him to join the stable, Rhodes took advantage of the situation.

The 38-year-old star roasted the NXT North American Champion by insinuating that Mami has her eyes set on the former Bloodline member and that Dom's number was up.

This grabbed WWE Universe's attention, and fans promptly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential love triangle between Jey, Dominik, and Ripley.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Jey Uso turned down an offer to join The Judgment Day

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso took on Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The Scottish Warrior was upset with Main Event Jey being added to the Red brand roster. The former tag team champion challenged McIntyre to settle the score once and for all.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio accompanied Uso for his bout with Drew McIntyre.

During the match's closing moments, just as the former world champion went down, Judgment Day members hyped up Jey in the ring, expecting him to confirm his association with the faction in front of the fans. However, one-half of The Usos delivered back-to-back superkicks to Balor, Priest, and Dom, turning down their offer.

After McIntyre won the match, The Judgment Day assaulted the former Bloodline member until Cody Rhodes came to his aid.

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso to be involved in a love triangle storyline on television.

