"Main event delivered" - WWE Universe reacts to United States Title match on RAW

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW was headlined by Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Edge. The WWE Universe is quite pleased with what they saw as they took to Twitter to react to the segment.

Theory retained his US Title at Saturday's Elimination Chamber and boasted about his victory at the post-Chamber press conference. That is where he declared that he would hold an open challenge on RAW. It was answered by the R-Rated Superstar, who was also coming off a big victory over The Judgement Day at the premium live event. WWE confirmed the matchup shortly afterward.

A-Town and The WWE Hall of Famer really brought the fight to each other and had the live crowd eating out of their palms. At one point, Edge was setting up for a Spear, but Finn Balor, still mad from his loss to the Ultimate Opportunist at Elimination Chamber, came out and caused a distraction. After that didn't work, the Demon Prince nailed Edge with a kick behind the referee's back, which allowed Theory to hit his finisher for the victory.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to discuss how much they liked the match. They also looked at what the result meant and how it set up some matches for WrestleMania 39.

King Shak @KingShak05 🏽 Edge is still great and Theory is real good! Main event delivered🏽 Edge is still great and Theory is real good! #WWERaw Main event delivered 👏🏽 Edge is still great and Theory is real good! #WWERaw https://t.co/12o4bxELIq

Rohan @Rohan5640

Main Event #WWERaw Edge vs. Austin Theory for the USA Champions, a good fight, with good moves and false endings, Theory gives good fights and knows how to sell the blows, in the end Finn Balor interferes and attacks Edge, Main Event #WWERaw Edge vs. Austin Theory for the USA Champions, a good fight, with good moves and false endings, Theory gives good fights and knows how to sell the blows, in the end Finn Balor interferes and attacks Edge,https://t.co/ghvw8NQy9M

Rohan @Rohan5640

#WWERaw

We will surely see them at Mania. Theory retained the United States Title with help from Finn Balor, who then decided to attack Edge with 3 Coup Da Grace. That's how I close this show. Have a good night. We will surely see them at Mania. Theory retained the United States Title with help from Finn Balor, who then decided to attack Edge with 3 Coup Da Grace. That's how I close this show. Have a good night. #WWERawhttps://t.co/XFR5MX8JHi

Nayvadius Kutburn @Rough_Kut



The guy is a undeniable star



#WWERAW The growth of Austin Theory from where he started is blowing my mind.The guy is a undeniable star The growth of Austin Theory from where he started is blowing my mind. The guy is a undeniable star#WWERAW

It remains to be seen who Theory will defend his title against on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What did you think if Edge vs. Austin Theory on Raw? Sound off in the comments below.

