Major 3-time champion might be amongst the stars unhappy with Saudi Arabia buying WWE, admits veteran (Exclusive)

The apparent power struggle within WWE took another twist recently as rumors state that Saudi Arabia is close to purchasing the Vince McMahon-led company. Bill Apter and Dr Chris Featherstone discussed the current most trending topic in wrestling and briefly spoke about the talents and personnel who might be uncomfortable with the latest development.

All eyes are unsurprisingly on Sami Zayn, who has never competed in Saudi Arabia due to his Syrian descent. Zayn might be one of many superstars who might face problems working under the Saudi regime, as a handful of talents have already decided to quit if the recent reports are accurate.

There are also obvious concerns regarding the future of LGBTQ performers in the promotion, who would also ideally not be in favor of a deal between World Wrestling Entertainment and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Bill Apter assessed the "tumultuous situation" within the organization and agreed that the careers of Sami Zayn and many others could suffer in case of a Saudi Arabian takeover.

The legendary journalist had the following to say:

"The other thing we were talking about, like with Sami Zayn. We have to remember that a lot of the performers and the office people might not be comfortable with the entire Saudi Arabia situation with their own religious beliefs. So, this could either be good in some ways, but it could create one of the most tumultuous situations." [From 7:45 onwards]

Contrary reports emerge on the alleged deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular current acts in WWE, especially due to his association with The Bloodline. It would be absolutely unfortunate if the 38-year-old star is forced to leave, resulting in the abrupt end of an incredibly entertaining angle.

There is still hope for fans who don't wish to see it happen, as a well-known journalist confirmed that Saudi Arabia and WWE have no agreement in place as of this writing.

Moreover, the company has not committed to any other entity regarding a sale as they continue to explore its strategic options.

Vince McMahon might be back as the Executive Chairman of the Board, but the Saudi Arabian government is still seemingly not in the picture.

