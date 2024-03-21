Major Bloodline member (not The Rock) to betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL in surprising angle suggested by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) believes Jimmy Uso could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Jimmy is scheduled to square off against his twin brother, Jey Uso, at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on night two. A day earlier, the leader of The Bloodline will team up with The Rock to face The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt suggested an angle in which Jimmy would eventually turn on Reigns at this year's Show of Shows. He indicated that Jimmy Uso could execute the turn during the title match on night two after defeating his brother, Jey, on night one.

"I think they're gonna get to a point they're both f***ing exhausted but Jimmy somehow has gotten the upper hand. Maybe he's done something kind of underhanded in the match that he almost even didn't even wanna do. He got pushed to a limit. We're at some point where Jey can't fight but he's conscious. It is that, 'f**k it, finish me, bro.' Like, 'I got nothing f***ing left.' Bam! Kicks him, pins him. [Jimmy acts like] 'What did I f***ing do?' I won but at what cost kinda moment," he said.

The veteran added:

"And maybe even Jey, whether it's there or backstage says, you know, even in defeat Jey goes, 'I love you. Thank you for giving us this moment.' And Jimmy is like, 'What the f***? You lost, why are you trying to hug me? Why are you trying to shake my hand?' Like, 'What? What the hell? How can you think this way?' ... That is, I think, more of an emotional impetus to the next night is like he's been thinking on this, 'No, Jey is right. Like, even in defeat he extended the hand, he extended the love, like he showed me that grace. F***! He's right. I'm gonna help him. I'm gonna [betray Reigns.]'" [1:08:26 - 1:09:46]

WWE legend think The Rock could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company a few months ago to tease a feud with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although it seemed like the promotion was heading towards having the two stars go head-to-head at WrestleMania, plans seemingly changed after fan backlash.

The Brahma Bull has since turned heel and joined The Bloodline. He even acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief after the latter demanded it. Nevertheless, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Rock could betray his cousin at WrestleMania.

"[Bully, could Seth Rollins turn on Cody on night number one?] Yes. [Could The Rock turn on Roman Reigns night number two of WrestleMania?] Yes," he said on Busted Open.

Other wrestling veterans, including Jim Cornette, have also claimed The Rock has dropped hints at the potential betrayal. It would be interesting to see if their predictions come true at WrestleMania.

