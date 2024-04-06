Major botch during Cody Rhodes' WWE SmackDown segment 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins getting some revenge on The Bloodline. After being assaulted with a belt on WWE RAW, the duo was on hand to assault Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to end the show.

Rhodes then cut a promo following the show where he was able to talk about what he was going to achieve at WrestleMania XL. As Rhodes climbed the ropes and pointed at the WrestleMania sign, a man could be seen in the side of the screen with a timer, showing Rhodes when he went off the air.

The timer counted down to when SmackDown finished and then turned green to show Rhodes that they were no longer on air.

This is something that's usually hidden out of view of fans so that it doesn't ruin the illusion, but it seems that the camera was in the wrong place this week and fans were able to see how WWE stars know when the TV cameras are turned off.

This week's show boasted The Hall of Fame afterward, so it seems that WWE wanted to clear the ring quite quickly which could be the reason why the production botch was seemingly overlooked.

