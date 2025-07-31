  • home icon
Major Cody Rhodes announcement made ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:02 GMT
WWE superstar Cody Rhodes (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes will likely main event Night Two of SummerSlam when he takes on John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two previously locked horns at WrestleMania 41.

The megastars will have a final face-off Friday night on SmackDown, but before that, an episode of Hot Ones featuring The American Nightmare will air. First We Feast recently took to its social media accounts and posted a sneak peek of the episode, where Cody Rhodes will aim to beat the Wings of Death.

In the episode, host Sean Evans discussed SummerSlam as well as other topics from the world of wrestling with the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Many top stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan have appeared on the program in the past.

Cody Rhodes explains why he left AEW to return to WWE in 2022

The American Nightmare emerged as one of the best wrestlers in the world during his run with AEW. However, he decided to return to WWE in 2022 following a six-year absence.

During an appearance on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast, Cody Rhodes explained why he left the Tony Khan-led company even though he had a pivotal role in AEW becoming WWE's top rival.

"If I ever felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built…that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends. That we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it," Rhodes, who was the executive vice president in AEW, said. [H/T: SEScoops]
Since coming back to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has become a top babyface, winning the Royal Rumble twice to go after then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He finished his story and became world champion by beating Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

