Major faceoff planned for second consecutive week on WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will be the go-home episode for The Show of Shows, and it boasts a stacked card with Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed going at it for the second time in two weeks.

The plan for WWE RAW so far is to have #DIY and The New Day lock horns with The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match. The show will also see The Rock and Roman Reigns make an appearance after The Great One mauled Cody Rhodes last week.

Sami Zayn will lock horns with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The former Bloodline associate will look to gain much-needed momentum ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals when he faces Bronson Reed for the second consecutive week in the upcoming edition of the flagship show.

In last week's episode, it looked like Zayn had the match won, but Gunther's presence allowed Bronson Reed to pick up an upset win. The former Intercontinental Champion will be looking to head into WrestleMania XL on the right foot by sending a message to The Ring General with a win over Reed.

How did Sami Zayn become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW?

On the March 11th episode of RAW, Sami Zayn was the last man standing in a Gauntlet Match. The match included superstars such as Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the end, Zayn overcame a defiant Chad Gable to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. On last week's show, the Alpha Academy member offered to help Zayn get his head in the right place after his loss to Reed.

While Zayn faces a herculean challenge at WrestleMania XL, one cannot discount the former Honorary Uce's penchant for scripting a heist. It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable plays a role in the IC Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.