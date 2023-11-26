Major hint that Randy Orton's WWE return may not happen at Survivor Series 2023

A fan has spotted a potential hint that Randy Orton may not be making his return tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

After Drew McIntyre aligned with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn spent last Monday's episode of RAW searching for one more tag team partner for their WarGames match against the hell faction in the main event of tonight's premium live event.

At the end of the show, The American Nightmare announced that Randy Orton would be returning to WWE for the first time since May 2022.

Orton has been out with a back injury for well over a year, and his last match on WWE television was a loss to The Usos on SmackDown. Jey Uso didn't seem too pleased after The Viper was announced as their final teammate for tonight's Men's WarGames match.

A wrestling fan shared an interesting photo from the WWE Super Store ahead of the Survivor Series. In the image, LA Knight is shown in the graphic for the Men's WarGames match instead of Randy Orton. The fan noted that they are starting to believe that The Legend Killer might not be making his return tonight at Survivor Series.

Former WWE Superstar wants to see Randy Orton return as a heel

EC3 recently discussed Randy Orton's return to WWE and said he hopes to see the veteran portray a heel character again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion suggested that the promotion quickly turn Orton heel after his return. EC3 noted it would give World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins another opponent to work with following Survivor Series.

"Let that run for a few months, and then Randy Orton is also a sinister guy. Just turn him into a heel. Then he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches. You got a guy like Randy Orton with fresh legs, rejuvenated, been gone for a little bit, there's no creative stink in it. It's almost like a clean slate, he's retcon, but he's still a legend. He's still one of the best, which is truly a gift," said EC3. [From 03:30 - 04:04]

Some fans believe that the rumors surrounding CM Punk have overshadowed Orton's return at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Viper following his return tonight at the premium live event.

