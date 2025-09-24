  • home icon
  Major star finally returns to WWE after 1987 days, Chelsea Green breaks her silence

Major star finally returns to WWE after 1987 days, Chelsea Green breaks her silence

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 24, 2025 14:30 GMT
Chelsea Green. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Chelsea Green. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Chelsea Green has reacted to a major star's return to WWE after 1987 days. This week NXT Champion Oba Femi faced TNA World Champion Trick Williams on NXT in a Winner-Take-All one-on-one match.

Toward the end of the match, plenty of stars of TNA could be seen in the crowd. Mike Santana also made his way to the commentary, and after a slap from Trick, things got out of hand.

TNA stars invaded the show, and this led to a massive brawl between stars of the two brands. Notably, a few familiar names were spotted in the ring, including former WWE U.S. Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Now, taking to X/Twitter, Cardona's wife and WWE star Chelsea Green has broken her silence on his return to WWE for the first time since 2020.

"That’s my man ♥️ Welcome back to #WWENXT baby," she wrote on X.

Moments later, she reposted the video of TNA's invasion of NXT and once again acknowledged Cardona's big return.

“That was The Complete Matt Cardona” 🤭 she wrote.
Cardona was a part of WWE from 2005 to 2020. During this time, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice and held the U.S. as well as the Intercontinental Title. He was released by WWE on April 15, 2020.

Since then, Cardona established himself as a popular star on the independents and has been part of TNA's roster since last year.

Chelsea Green is seeking additions to Secret Hervice

The former Women's U.S. Champion is seeking additions to her Secret Hervice faction. The group already includes Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, but Chelsea Green is keen to add new members.

Ad

Ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Green shared a post on X, detailing that she is looking for a “fill-in candidate” to cover for Piper Niven, aka “Slaygent P.”

She invited WWE Superstars to apply with “intel dossiers” (resumes) and video submissions for the role. This post drew the attention of NXT's Karmen Petrovic, who responded to the offer.

